Moreno trial date set

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A trial date is set for a Lyon County woman accused of abusing her five-year-old son.

Twenty-six-year-old Nikki Moreno of George will be in court on July 28th. Moreno is charged with child endangerment, willful injury and serious assault.

Back in April, police say Moreno hit her child with the claw end of a hammer several times, and that she pushed him down stairs, bit his arm, struck him with a belt and seriously burned him.

The child's father, Juan Carlos Moreno is also charged with child endangerment, for failing to help his son as he was allegedly abused.