Missouri River clean-up this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- This Saturday, Sioux City volunteers will work to spruce up the Missouri River.

Missouri River Relief has connected cities up and down the river to help clean up the "Mighty Mo." Last year, the same organization hauled three big dumpsters full of trash and scrap metal out of the river. This year, organizers hope it's even bigger.

"This is the thing that combines all of Siouxland together -- this river. And so, our demonstration to this river, to clean it up, is truly a tri-state effort, and it's neat to see all of the communities coming together," said City Manager Paul Eckert.

If you'd like to help out, park at the Hilton Garden Inn by 8:00 on Saturday morning. Gloves will be provided, and a free lunch will be served.