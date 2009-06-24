Girls Inc. shows off new facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- An organization aimed at making a difference in the lives of young girl has a new facility. The new Girls Inc. building is officially open.

The building doubles the space for girls, the staff is adding three new programs and the building is now handicapped accessible. The total cost of the building is $4.4 million and the new location is near Cook Park off of West 6th Street.

Staffers and the girls are excited about the new building and opportunities it brings.

"As we move forward, more is expected of us. Now have resources that we need to be able to meet those expectations. The sky is the limit for us now. Our staff have now the space and the configuration they need to be creative with their programming to take it to the next level," said Girls Inc. director Mandy Engel-Carti.