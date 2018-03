SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- If you're a woman, 21 and older and need money to go back to school, here's a scholarship that might interest you.

The Sisters of Mercy Scholarship Committee will award a $2,500 scholarship to a woman needing financial assistance to get a degree to enter or re-enter the workforce.

The application deadline is August 1. Call 279-2147 for more information.