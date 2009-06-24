Culver toots horn for expanded rail service - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Culver toots horn for expanded rail service

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Gov. Chet Culver is taking to the rails to promote his effort to expand passenger train service in Iowa.

Culver hopped an Iowa Interstate Railroad train passenger car Wednesday to push the plan. He says the economic stimulus package approved by the Legislature this year included $3 million to expand rail service from Chicago to Des Moines. Culver says he will pressure the federal government on the issue.

Culver had stops planned for 13 Iowa cities.

Culver says he plans to meet with Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn within a month to coordinate efforts to expand rail service.

He was joined by several activists who have been pushing for expanded rail service for a decade.

