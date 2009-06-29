Orellana pleads not guilty in 1997, gang-related case

DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) - Thirty-one-year-old, Andrew Orellana, is charged with 1st degree murder for the gang related killing of Joaquin Guerrero. Orellana was picked up in Sioux City recently on a traffic charge and that's when authorities discovered he was wanted for murder. He's accused of shooting Guerrero in retaliation back in 1997. Dakota County Attorney Kim Watson says there are challenges that come with trying a case that over a decade old.

"One of the challenges with that particular case is that one of our witnesses is now deceased, and actually one of our lieutenants from the South Sioux City police department is also deceased. He was involved in that case," said Kim Watson, Dakota County, NE Attorney.

Orellana pled not guilty. He's set to go to trial in August. If found guilty, Orellana would serve a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Online Reporter: Kristen Johnson