Dakota County attorney busy with high-profile cases

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The woman overseeing the cases passing through the Dakota County Courthouse has her hands full.

Kim Watson been with the Dakota County attorney's office for four years. But, it wasn't until last year, when Ed Matney stepped down that Watson took over the head job. Now, she's dealing with three high profile cases.

"I knew it was going to be busy. There's no doubt about that. We've always got a lot going on around here for some reason. We've got the attorney general's office helping on two of those. So, that gives us a little relief," Watson said.

Watson says using the AG's office saves Dakota County taxpayers money.