Dakota County attorney busy with high-profile cases - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dakota County attorney busy with high-profile cases

Posted:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The woman overseeing the cases passing through the Dakota County Courthouse has her hands full.

Kim Watson been with the Dakota County attorney's office for four years. But, it wasn't until last year, when Ed Matney stepped down that Watson took over the head job. Now, she's dealing with three high profile cases.

"I knew it was going to be busy. There's no doubt about that. We've always got a lot going on around here for some reason. We've got the attorney general's office helping on two of those. So, that gives us a little relief," Watson said.

Watson says using the AG's office saves Dakota County taxpayers money.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.