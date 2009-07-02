Funeral set for boating accident victim - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The South Sioux City, Nebraska man killed in a boating accident last weekend will be laid to rest Friday.

Services for 31-year-old Bruce Wright will be tomorrow in Sac City, Iowa at First Christian Church at 2:00.

Authorities found Wright's body in the Missouri River Monday night. Wright and another man, 33-year-old Oscar Gomez of South Sioux City, were thrown from a boat driven by Samuel Gomez.

Samuel Gomez is charged with boating while intoxicated and will make his first court appearance next week in Woodbury County.

Oscar Gomez remains hospitalized at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

