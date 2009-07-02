4th of July favorites produced in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- There are many things that come to mind when thinking about the Fourth of July: freedom, fireworks and food. And some of your favorite eats come from right here in Siouxland.

If it's a hot dog and it's made of pork, there's a 1-in-4 chance that it was made in Iowa. And, what about the beef? If it didn't come from Texas, there's a good chance it was produced in Nebraska. More than four million pounds of cattle are produced every year in the state.

"It's the normal staples for a picnic, you know, hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks, whatever you put on a grill brats. We see a lot of potato chips and dips. And, you know, there's some non-traditional things that people pick up like grapes," said Hy-Vee manager Al Burns.

And, beer continues to be the beverage of choice for the 4th of July weekend. In 2008, across the country more than 24 million cases were purchased.