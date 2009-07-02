Nebraska beef tasted around the world

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska beef is what's for dinner -- across the pond!

A recent trade policy between the US governement and the Eurpoean Union makes it easier and cheaper for the United Kingdom to import U-S beef.

Earlier today hundreds of dignitaries dined at the US Embassy in London for an early 4th of July celebration.

Next week, the US will showcase the Nebraska beef to more than 100 chefs and restaurant owners.

The Nebraska Beef Council hopes to grab more business in the U-K after the agreement to eliminate some tariffs.