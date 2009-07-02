Police uphold "vicious" ruling on councilman's dog - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police uphold "vicious" ruling on councilman's dog

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City Police have made their decision and are upholding a ruling that declares a City Council member's dog "vicious."

Rochester tells NewsChannel 4 that he will appeal the ruling. He has ten days to do so.

Last weekend, Aaron Rochester's yellow lab "Jake" bit his neighbor's hand. The neighbor received stitches for the bite, and Jake was impounded and deemed "vicious" by Animal Control. That's a routine move whenever an animal bites someone.

Rochester says the dog was trying to protect his daughter, who was playing in the front yard when the neighbor walked by.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.