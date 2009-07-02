Police uphold "vicious" ruling on councilman's dog

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City Police have made their decision and are upholding a ruling that declares a City Council member's dog "vicious."

Rochester tells NewsChannel 4 that he will appeal the ruling. He has ten days to do so.

Last weekend, Aaron Rochester's yellow lab "Jake" bit his neighbor's hand. The neighbor received stitches for the bite, and Jake was impounded and deemed "vicious" by Animal Control. That's a routine move whenever an animal bites someone.

Rochester says the dog was trying to protect his daughter, who was playing in the front yard when the neighbor walked by.