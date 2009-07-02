Cajun taste in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cajun taste in Sioux City

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- From the Little Mermaid to the famous Phantom, costumes inspired by the "Legends of the Silver Screen" took the stage tonight.

With Mardi Gras fashion many traveled to Hollywood tonight and never left the Sioux City Convention Center. The Mardi Gras Festivale showcases unique handmade costumes created by folks in Sioux City's sister city, Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Before the costume show, many enjoyed the Cajun buffet. Organizers say it's a great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

"We're very fortunate to have this weekend here where we can do the celebration with our sister city Lake Charles," said Erika Newton of the Sioux City Convention Center.

Reported by: Adam Uhernik

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.