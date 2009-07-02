Cajun taste in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- From the Little Mermaid to the famous Phantom, costumes inspired by the "Legends of the Silver Screen" took the stage tonight.

With Mardi Gras fashion many traveled to Hollywood tonight and never left the Sioux City Convention Center. The Mardi Gras Festivale showcases unique handmade costumes created by folks in Sioux City's sister city, Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Before the costume show, many enjoyed the Cajun buffet. Organizers say it's a great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

"We're very fortunate to have this weekend here where we can do the celebration with our sister city Lake Charles," said Erika Newton of the Sioux City Convention Center.

Reported by: Adam Uhernik