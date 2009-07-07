Library scavenger hunt - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Library scavenger hunt

Posted:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Some Siouxland kids didn't have to go any farther than the local library to find fun.

Sometimes the library, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, is a little tough to naviagate.

There's all of the books and the Dewey Decimal System.

So, folks at the South Sioux Library planned a scavenger hunt for kids to learn about the library.

The library officials are also planning more activities in the future.

"It's important. It instructs. Especially in a community that has a lot of languages spoken. It brings unity where we can teach the children and the parent both," said, Odessa Meyer, SSC Children's Library.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.