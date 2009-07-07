Library scavenger hunt

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Some Siouxland kids didn't have to go any farther than the local library to find fun.

Sometimes the library, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, is a little tough to naviagate.

There's all of the books and the Dewey Decimal System.

So, folks at the South Sioux Library planned a scavenger hunt for kids to learn about the library.

The library officials are also planning more activities in the future.

"It's important. It instructs. Especially in a community that has a lot of languages spoken. It brings unity where we can teach the children and the parent both," said, Odessa Meyer, SSC Children's Library.