Teens charged with burglarizing Kum & Go

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Three teens face charges of burglarizing a Sioux City convenience store.

Police say they saw the three 18-year olds committing a burglary at the Kum and Go store at 27th and Court Streets shortly before two o'clock this morning.

The teens fled in a car, then on foot. They were tracked down by police using K-9 officers.

Aldemar Grimaldo and Juan Segovia, both of Sioux City and Joshue Terrazas of South Sioux City were booked on 3rd Degree burglary and other related charges.