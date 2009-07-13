Teen dies in accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Teen dies in accident

Posted:

MECKLING, S.D. (AP) -- A Yankton teenager was killed and two other teens were hurt in a two-vehicle accident around 5 a.m. Monday near Meckling in southeast South Dakota.

The Clay County sheriff's department said 17-year-old Jacob Adamson died after the vehicle he was driving overturned.

A 17-year-old girl in that vehicle and a 16-year-old girl driving the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

Names of the two Yankton girls weren't released. Authorities said both vehicles were westbound on Highway 50.

