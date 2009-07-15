Authorities arrest man in connection with I-29 death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- An arrest has been made tonight after the body of a Sioux City man was found along Interstate 29 early yesterday morning.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has arrested 31-year-old Jermaine Jerome Finley, charging him with allegedly leaving the scene of the crime, among other charges. That's after 46-year-old John Charles Wakefield's body was found near mile marker 124 on northbound I-29 around 1:45 Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told officers that Wakefield had been hit by a semi that was unable to swerve or slow to miss the victim. Law enforcement officials say Wakefield had been traveling with Finley when Wakefield requested they take a short stop on the side of the road. That is when Wakefield was hit and Finley fled the scene.

The interstate was shut down for nearly an hour as the scene was cleared. An autopsy had been scheduled for today, but DCI says it could be up to a month before they might learn anything from that report.

Investigators say they will continue conducting interviews, but they say they need your help. If you were driving along I-29 between 1:00 and 1:45 Tuesday morning and may have seen anything you think could be of help, you are asked to call either Sioux City's DCI unit at 712-252-0507 or the Monona County Sheriffs Department at 712-423-2525.