DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A former South Sioux City, Nebraska woman is expected to change her plea tomorrow morning in the 2006 death of a toddler, according to court officials.

Last month, Tisha Vega entered a not guilty plea to manslaughter. Authorities say 20-month-old Nathaniel Saunsoci died of head trauma while in Vega's care.

Vega is currently free on bond.