Cancer center honors supporters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The June E. Nylen Cancer Center is honoring its donors for helping in the fight against cancer.

Center officials dedicated a wall today, recognizing major contributors. But the area also provides information about all donors and cancer center services and projects.

Tonight's event marked a major milestone.

"Regardless of the donation size, obviously we have some major donors, but every gift matters to us," said center executive director Karen Van De Steeg.

Van De Steeg says charitable gifts have allowed the cancer center to purchase state of the art equipment to help enhance treatment for cancer patients.