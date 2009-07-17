Police use surveillance video to nab theft suspect - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police use surveillance video to nab theft suspect

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City police have arrested a man after he was caught on tape stealing a woman's purse.

The video was taken from surveillance cameras in the alley behind the Qwest building downtown on Pierce Street. It shows a woman in her 50s being knocked down and then having her purse stolen.

Using that video, police identified and arrested 33-year-old Michael Preston White of Sioux City.

"Video is pretty clear and those who have seen it, everybody seeing the video recognized who it was. Witnesses on the scene once we were able to narrow it down to who we might thought it could be were also very instrumental," said Bruce Hokel of the Sioux City Police Department.

Michael White is being held in Woodbury County under one count of robbery and one count of assault. He faces up to ten years in prison.

Online Reporter: Rebecca Sunshine

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.