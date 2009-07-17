Museum project less than $1 million away from goal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Public Museum is moving forward with its construction project.

The museum received a $2 million grant from Vision Iowa in June and plans to begin demolition on the south side of the old JCPenney building.

Under the requirements of the grant, the museum still needs to raise $900,000 within 180 days to qualify. Museum Director Steve Hanson says it's a very realistic goal.

"We have to go out there and work for it, but we're feeling confident in that, and confident enough that we are going to go forward with the first demolition package," Hanson said.

If construction stays on schedule, the museum is planning to open August 2010.