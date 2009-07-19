Young crash victim spent 3 weeks in a coma

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - For those affected, July 19th will always be remembered.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - While each survivor and family touched by the crash of United Flight 232 has their own unique story to tell, one family is forever tied to Sioux City... by an image.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - While each survivor and family touched by the crash of United Flight 232 has their own unique story to tell, one family is forever tied to Sioux City... by an image.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - When Flight 232 crashed, few knew anything about the plane. Except Kevin Bachman, the air traffic controller on duty, at Sioux Gateway, that day.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - When Flight 232 crashed, few knew anything about the plane. Except Kevin Bachman, the air traffic controller on duty, at Sioux Gateway, that day.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Among the 296 people on board United Flight 232, were small children. One was critically injured, and spent almost three weeks in a coma.

Jason Feyh was eight years old a the time. "Broken legs, broken collar bone, broken ribs," said Feyh.

Feyh spent six weeks hospitalized in Sioux City, and 19 days in a coma.

Moved by his story, a volunteer from the community came and read a martial arts story to him every day. "I told his grandfather I'd like to read him a story to see if i could help him get through this," said Roman Aguirre, Sioux City. "And, it all worked out because that's what he like."

Aguirre says that experience made him realize the importance of reading to children.

For several years now he's volunteered his time reading to elementary students in Sioux City.