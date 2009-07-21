Appeal of SD hog farm denied - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Appeal of SD hog farm denied

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- A federal appeals court dismissed an appeal filed by three American Indians from southeast South Dakota over a large-scale hog farm owned by 11 Iowa farmers.

Frances Zephier, Robin Bair and Rachel Bernie filed the complaint in April 2008 against Longview Farm of Hull, Iowa.

The three say they are members of the Yankton Sioux Tribe in South Dakota and Ponca Tribe in Nebraska.

The lawsuit sought to stop construction of the farrowing operation, but it opened last fall.

Longview filed a separate federal complaint against the Yankton Sioux Tribe, its tribal court and several officials.

A federal judge dismissed both complaints.

The tribal members appealed, but the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed it.

