Public hearing planned on medical marijuana

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has voted to hold public hearings on whether the state should legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

The board decided Tuesday to hold the hearings after earlier this year voting against reclassifying marijuana as being legal for medical uses. After the hearings, it will decide whether to make a recommendation to the Legislature next spring.

Board Chairman Vernon Benjamin said the board voted to hold the hearings because members felt the need to seek public opinions on the matter.

Marijuana proponent Carl Olsen says he is optimistic that as a result of the hearings, Iowa will join 13 other states in making medical marijuana legal.