Walmart offers kids free eye exams

SIOUX CITY, IA (KTIV) -- The start of school is just around the corner and some schools are now requiring an eye exam before students enter kindergarten.

To help parents with costs, the Leeds Sioux City Walmart store gave around 22 area kindergartners free full eye exams. Walmart employees are excited about this new program.

"With parents already have to pay for immunizations, physicals, school supplies and all that before school starts. This is just one thing that they don't have to worry about before the kids start school, " said Alicia Hunter, Vision Center Manager for the Leeds Sioux City Walmart.

Kindergarteners who got their eyes checked received a free goodie bag and Walmart officials hope to sponser the "free exams" again next year.

