143rd Winnebago powwow this weekend

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) -- Thousands gathered in Winnebago, Nebraska for the 143rd annual Homecoming celebration Powwow.

Many celebrated with contests of traditional Native American dancing and food. It's the oldest continued gathering in all of North America.

Betty Earth is on the organization's committee for the yearly event, and she, as well as others, look forward to making new connections.

"New friendships, relationships. When our people come home, and if they come from any four directions, its welcome home," Betty Earth said.

Vendors also attended the powwow, selling authentic Native American products.

