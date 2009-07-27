Melecio-Camacho in court Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Melecio-Camacho in court Tuesday

Posted:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- De Jesus Melecio-Camacho will be back in court tomorrow to enter his plea. Camacho is accused of raping and killing a South Sioux City toddler.

During his last court appearance, Camacho's attorney requested the death penalty be thrown out in this case because Nebraska's new method of carrying out the death penalty doesn't take effect until September.

Nebraska had been the last state still using the electric chair until the state Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional. Nebraska was without a means of execution until just two months ago when the Nebraska unicameral passed the bill making lethal injection the means to carry out the death penalty.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.