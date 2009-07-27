Melecio-Camacho in court Tuesday

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- De Jesus Melecio-Camacho will be back in court tomorrow to enter his plea. Camacho is accused of raping and killing a South Sioux City toddler.

During his last court appearance, Camacho's attorney requested the death penalty be thrown out in this case because Nebraska's new method of carrying out the death penalty doesn't take effect until September.

Nebraska had been the last state still using the electric chair until the state Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional. Nebraska was without a means of execution until just two months ago when the Nebraska unicameral passed the bill making lethal injection the means to carry out the death penalty.