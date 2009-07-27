Senators push for more ethanol in gas blend

UNDATED (KTIV) -- Senators from all three Siouxland states are pushing to get more ethanol in non-flex fuel vehicles.

The Environmental Protection Agency is considering increasing the ethanol blend in those vehicles from 10- to 15%. South Dakota Senator John Thune says without moving to a higher blend, ethanol will remain capped at 10%, which could make for a surplus.

Thune says the increase would continue to create jobs in South Dakota and other Midwest states, and help reduce dependence on foreign oil.