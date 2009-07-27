Yankton, SD tops state unemployment rates - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Yankton, SD tops state unemployment rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- Figures from the South Dakota Labor Department show Yankton's unemployment rate continues to lead the state's largest cities.

Yankton's 7.4 percent rate in June compares to 7.3 percent in May. The department's figures indicate just under 600 people were unemployed in Yankton last month.

Watertown's 6.4 percent was next, followed by Mitchell at 5.5 percent, Rapid City 5.4 percent, Sioux Falls and Spearfish at 5 percent, Vermillion 4.1 percent, Aberdeen and Brookings 3.9 percent, Huron 3.4 percent and Pierre 3.3 percent.

Yankton Mayor Dan Specht says he thinks the jobless rate in Yankton and Watertown will remain relatively high because both cities have manufacturing plants.

In June 2008, the unemployment rate in Yankton was 2.9 percent.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

