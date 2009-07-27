Council gives school revamp initial approval

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Despite some concerns, Sioux City leaders voted unanimously to allow a Sergeant Bluff daycare provider to set up shop in the former Hawthorne school.

Amanda Boisen, who's currently a home daycare provider, will use the newer part of the century-old building for a preschool, serving children six weeks to twelve years old.

Neighbors who have protested in the past about the school district's plan to sell the Leeds property spoke up again tonight. While some are worried about what would move in if the daycare fell through, others says the new plans fit right along with the building's purpose.

"What I'm worried about is if this doesn't go through, what'll happen is it's gonna sit empty and then we're going to have the same problem we had with Franklin and Floyd schools," said Suzy Gordon of Sioux City.

"But as long as it stays a daycare or turns into a preschool, like I said I'm four houses away, I'm fine with that," said Kim Grieve of Sioux City.

The council still has to vote on the issue two more times... before Hawthorne School can be rezoned for a daycare.