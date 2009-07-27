Developer staggers strip mall plans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A local developer's plans to build a strip mall along Hamilton Boulevard are being scaled back.

Kyle Kelly had planned on leasing space to three tenants and two have already signed on. But, Kelly says, developing the entire property all at once is too risky.

"The economy has made it such that we can't bite off the entire 16-17,000 square foot building at one time. It's just too speculative," Kelly said.

With the council's approval tonight, Kelly will complete the project in two phases. Kelly says his two tenants are restaurants, but can't announce the names just yet.