New trail aims to enhance Riverside neighborhood

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The race to enhance Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood with a recreational trail is more of a marathon than a sprint, but it's moving forward.

The trail will connect Riverside Park to Stone State Park through the Milwaukee Railroad shops along the Big Sioux River.

After talks to build a bridge to Dakota Dunes, SD fell through last year, the city moved onto plan B -- the Big Sioux River trail.

At just over one mile, officials say this trail will be longer than the one originally planned and they say it brings some big benefits to the community.

"The benefit is that the trail is going through the neighborhood where as before, we wouldn't have done this, so this is providing that the immediate neighborhood has access to a trail for recreational as well as for fitness purposes," said Terry Hoffman of Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

This new trail will cost three quarters of a million dollars, so Hoffman says it'll be built in phases over the next five years, as grants become available.