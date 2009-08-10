Packing hope for sick children - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Packing hope for sick children

Posted:

YANKTON ,SD (KTIV) -- South Dakota Senator John Thune was on hand at Sacred Heart in Yankton to help pack special boxes for sick children.

Thune teamed up with the Modern Woodmen of America Youth Service Club and packed "Jared Boxes," which are boxes full of toys named after a young boy in Pennslyvania who has cancer.

The idea is to give kids toys to play with while they are recovering in the hospital. Robin Wagner, leader of the youth club, says it's her way of "paying it forward."

"Even doing something small and simple, it's a very easy way to give back to your community, and hopefully by you doing something small, someone else sees it or takes part in it, and will do their own project," Wagner said.

Thune and his little helpers made over 100 boxes, all stocked and ready to give to sick children.

