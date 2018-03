SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sioux City boy knocked off his bike and dragged by a semi-truck has died.

Officials with Sioux City's Mercy Medical Center say six year old Jaxon Stark passed away Saturday.

Sioux City police say the boy rode out of this alley in the 900 block of 13th street and out into the path of the truck.

Authorities say charges are unlikely, calling the incident an accident.