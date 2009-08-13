Helping kids never tasted better

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- On a hot day like today, ice cream hits the spot. But today, it's even sweeter because when you buy a Blizzard you're helping kids in Siouxland.

Proceeds from Dairy Queen Blizzard sales Thursday benefited the Saint Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

"At St. Lukes's we fund many different items that will enhance the pediatric healthcare at St. Luke's. So it could be anything from enhancing equipment in a department or if it is giving money so that community educators can create a program to educate the community for children, " said Megan Meyer of Children's Miracle Network.

The money raised stays right here in the community. Since 1989, Siouxlanders have given over $5 million dollars.