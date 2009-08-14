Fundraiser helps victims of violence - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fundraiser helps victims of violence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Siouxland group that helps victims of violence is bringing awareness to their cause tonight.

Margaritas, Manicures and Massages is a benefit for the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence  About 400 people were treated to a night of pampering at Bev's on the River, and education about the need for services in the community.

To put it in perspective, CSADV took more than 4,000 crisis calls last year and provided services for close to 2,000 people in the last year. Several hundred woman and children sought shelter to get away from a bad situation.

"Our funding is always in jeopardy because we're grant funded through the federal and state, as well as United Way. But, with the way the economy the way it is right now our services' and request for our services' are very much increasing," said CSADV executive director Margaret Sanders.

The organization got a lot of support tonight. It's only the third year for the event and it sold out.

