Plans for new elementary school to move forward

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Plans for a new grade school in Sioux City are taking another step forward.

The school district has been working on a site for a school that would replace Longfellow and Joy elementaries. The district plans to put it on land currently housing Spaulding Farm Park near the intersection of Gordon Drive and Stone Avenue.

On Monday, the Sioux City City Council is expected to start the approval process for its part of the deal, providing sixteen acres for the project. In return, the district will swap land with the city -- at the old East Middle School site, and land north of Woodbury Heights, known as the Howard property.

The exchange will not include the existing tennis courts and ball field in Spaulding Park. The project would likely include new playground equipment for use by neighbors.