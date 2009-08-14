Sen. Johanns visits South Sioux college center

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The cost of getting a higher education keeps going up, but some Siouxland schools are working to lower the costs.

Today, officials with Northeast Community College and Wayne State College met in South Sioux City to share their efforts with Senator Mike Johanns. The two schools will share the duties of running the new site, with Northeast running the freshmen and sophomore class and Wayne State running the Junior and Senior level courses.

That means the institutions will be able to offer a four-year degree for less money than it would cost for one year at many state schools.

Johanns says this is the kind of example other states should be following.

"I am so very anxious to take this model back to Washington and talk about it. We do so many things right in our part of the world, and this is a perfect example," Johanns said.

Northeast Community College's board approved more than $547,000 to build a second structure on the site in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Online Reporter: Rebecca Sunshine