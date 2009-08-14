Man arrested in connection to Wilma Nissen cold case

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Lyon County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a Siouxland cold case.

It involves the murder of Wilma June Nissen, whose body was found in a Lyon County ditch 31 years ago. The man arrested is not charged with murder -- he faces six charges of perjury, all felonies.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Department arrested 82-year-old John Vangammeren, who lives on a county road near Inwood, Iowa. If found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison on each count.

The body of 23-year-old Wilma June Nissen was found in a roadside ditch south of Larchwood, Iowa back in 1978. Her remains were just identified in three years ago.

Lyon County authorities are still offering a $10,000 reward, hoping it will lead to a break in the murder case.

Keep checking with NewsChannel 4 and KTIV.com for more information as it becomes available