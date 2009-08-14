Police surround Sioux City home, find man dead inside - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police surround Sioux City home, find man dead inside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City Police surrounded a house tonight, guns drawn, after being sent to check on the welfare of the man inside.

Police were notified at 4:41 Friday afternoon about a man who was threatening to take his own life. When they arrived at 2512 Jones Street, police tried to make contact with the 37-year-old man who lived there.

After several attempts failed and believing no one else was inside, the police department's tactical unit was brought in. The house was surrounded, guns were drawn, and the neighborhood blocked off.

When police finally did enter the home shortly before 7:00, they made an unsettling discovery.

"Upon entering the residence, the resident was found to be deceased, and the investigation is ongoing," said Sioux City Police Lt. Rex Mueller.

At this point, police say it's unclear whether the man took his own life or how and when he died. As of 9:30 Friday night, the man's name is not being released.

