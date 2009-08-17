Mercy Medical Center staff members give to area students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Doctors and associates at Sioux City's Mercy Medical Center are donating money to buy school supplies for students in need.

Mercy staff members gave supplies to students that attend St. Michael's Catholic School in South Sioux City, Nebraska and Unity Elementary in Sioux City.

Backpacks, pencils, folders, crayons and many other supplies were bought with donations or given by Mercy staff members.

Everyone involved says it's important for kids to get the right start to the school year and this was one way to help.

"I don't think people realize how the demand is, all the children that don't have the school supply money or when they have families these days so many people are out of work, all the things that they need," said Kathy Mogensen, Mercy Medical Center.

"They don't have to come in knowing they can't afford something or they don't have that item because Mom and Dad can't afford and know they will be the same and treated as equal and they have everything as every other kid does," said Emily Mogensen, Unity Elementary.

Last week, school supplies were also donated to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.