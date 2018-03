SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Sioux City man is in jail after police say he abused his cousin's dog over the weekend.

Officials say on Saturday, 24-year-old Eldon Wabasha hit the dog in the jaw, knocking out its teeth.

According to the police report, Wabasha's cousin says he was upset after being assaulted at another family member's home, and took his frustration out on the dog.

He is charged with animal abuse, a serious misdemeanor.