Camp for kids, adults with disabilities will open in Sioux City

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - A new year-round camp for children and adults with disabilities is coming to Sioux City.

Camp High Hopes will be located on 90 acres at 5804 Correctionville Road.

Executive Director Ali Langseth says the $14 million camp is not only great for people it directly serves, but it will also boost the local economy.

"In year one, there will be a creation of 20 plus jobs. Not to mention intern and volunteer opportunities and also increased tourism for Siouxland as parents from the surrounding tri-state region bring their campers her to Camp High Hopes," said Ali Langseth, Executive Director of Camp High Hopes.

Officials hope to open the camp in 2011.

Campers will have the opportunity to do a variety of outdoor activities, like swimming and canoeing.

The camp plans to serve more than 1,200 campers throughout the year.

"I can't wait to go camping, ride in a canoe, sit by a campfire and make new friends. I can't wait to be a camper at Camp High Hopes, " said Tiffani Johnson, Future Camper.

The cost for campers will be around $525 dollars but there will be scholarships available.