Norfolk, NE school administrator disciplined

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) -- A Norfolk school administrator has been reprimanded by the Nebraska Education Department for breaking the rules on a statewide writing test.

An Aug. 12 letter from state Education Commissioner Roger Breed says Bob Hastings had violated "the standards of professional conduct and ethics."

Breed's letter, which is posted on the state Web site, says Hastings' directions to teachers for the fourth-grade test violated the test procedures.

Superintendent Margaret Uhing said Tuesday that Hastings came to her when the state contacted him about the problem. She would not say whether the district also would reprimand him.

Uhing says she doesn't believe his actions altered the writing assessments.

