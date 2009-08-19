Fund established for family following fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A fund has been set up for a family whose house was damaged after a fire just two weeks ago.

Fire fighters were sent to this home at 1619 Lacy Boulevard. They say a dishwasher malfuction started the fire, which spread throughout the kitchen. The family was not home at the time, but four dogs were killed.

Volunteers are trying to fix up the home, but it was heavily damaged due to water and smoke damage.

To help with expenses a fund has been set up at Telco Triad Credit Union. Just ask for the "Saul Fire Benefit."