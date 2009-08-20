IA Legislature helps attract alt. energy project

SUPERIOR, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative overcame a lot of hurdles in the midst of their project in northwest Iowa. One of them was financing, and one way they did that is by asking the Iowa Legislature for help.

Iowa Senator Jack Kibbie says the Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative went to lawmakers for wind energy tax credits. They approved it, and provided property tax and sales tax breaks.

Senator Kibbie says, when government works with business to provide opportunities like this one, it's a win-win for everyone.

"That's how we attract business and industry into our state and keep Iowans employed," Kibbie said.

Kibbie says over the next 10 years, 60% of new jobs are going to be in the renewable energy field, with wind energy being number one.