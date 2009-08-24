Ruling in 2004 Alcester, SD farm search appealed - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ruling in 2004 Alcester, SD farm search appealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- A mother and son are appealing a federal judge's ruling that investigators did not violate the U.S. Constitution during two 2004 searches of their Alcester farm.

Esther Lykken and Kerwyn Lykken sued six investigators for $400,000 on grounds they did thousands of dollars in damage when they searched the farm in 2004 and falsely accused the family of not cooperating.

Esther Lykken is the mother and Kerwyn Lykken is the brother of David Lykken, who at the time was charged in the 1971 disappearance of two Vermillion teens. Charges have since been dropped, though he's serving an unrelated prison sentence.

A judge last month ruled in favor of the detectives but also concluded they unreasonably prevented the Lykkens from tending to their cattle and a pregnant cat.

