Entire Verdigre school board subject of recall effort

CENTER, Neb. (AP) -- An effort is under way to recall all six members of the Verdigre School Board following its approval of a nearly $4 million school bond issue last year.

Voters approved the bond issue 316-284 in November, but some residents objected, accusing the board in a lawsuit of violating open-meeting laws by holding secret meetings.

A judge has since dismissed the lawsuit, but the residents are appealing.

Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer said Monday that recall petition signatures have been turned in for each school board member: Mara Breithaupt, Paul Drobny, Marty Konopasek, Duane Liska, Peggy Liska and Melissa McCormick.

Fischer says her office has until Saturday to verify the signatures and that each petition must have 163 valid signatures to force an election.

