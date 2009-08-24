Entire Verdigre school board subject of recall effort - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Entire Verdigre school board subject of recall effort

Posted:

CENTER, Neb. (AP) -- An effort is under way to recall all six members of the Verdigre School Board following its approval of a nearly $4 million school bond issue last year.

Voters approved the bond issue 316-284 in November, but some residents objected, accusing the board in a lawsuit of violating open-meeting laws by holding secret meetings.

A judge has since dismissed the lawsuit, but the residents are appealing.

Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer said Monday that recall petition signatures have been turned in for each school board member: Mara Breithaupt, Paul Drobny, Marty Konopasek, Duane Liska, Peggy Liska and Melissa McCormick.

Fischer says her office has until Saturday to verify the signatures and that each petition must have 163 valid signatures to force an election.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.