Vander Plaats will make gubernatorial run official

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- He has long said that he was "exploring" a run for Iowa governor. Now, we know that Bob Vander Plaats will make it official with a Labor Day campaign kickoff in his hometown of Sheldon, Iowa.

The Republican says Sheldon is where he learned "the value of freedom and leadership." The announcement will be at Noon on Labor Day, September 7th, at the City Park in Sheldon.

This is his third run for governor. In 2002, Vander Plaats lost in a three-way GOP primary. In 2006, he dropped out of the race to serve as nominee Jim Nussle's lieutenant governor candidate.