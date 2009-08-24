DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A former South Sioux City woman will be in two different Nebraska courtrooms Tuesday, on charges following two unrelated, violent crimes.

Tisha Vega faces sentencing Tuesday morning in Dakota County court for two counts of child abuse in the death of 20-month old Nathaniel Sauncosi. Authorities say the toddler died of severe head trauma while in Vega's care.

Later in the day, Vega will also attend her preliminary hearing in Colfax County court, on an attempted murder charge.

Officials say Vega, and her husband Carlos, allegedly severely beat a man in his Schuyler, Nebraska home.