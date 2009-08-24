Vega faces sentencing Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Vega faces sentencing Tuesday

Posted:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A former South Sioux City woman will be in two different Nebraska courtrooms Tuesday, on charges following two unrelated, violent crimes.

Tisha Vega faces sentencing Tuesday morning in Dakota County court for two counts of child abuse in the death of 20-month old Nathaniel Sauncosi. Authorities say the toddler died of severe head trauma while in Vega's care.

Later in the day, Vega will also attend her preliminary hearing in Colfax County court, on an attempted murder charge.

Officials say Vega, and her husband Carlos, allegedly severely beat a man in his Schuyler, Nebraska home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.