DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The arraignment for a Sioux City man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 3-year-old girl in her South Sioux City home has been rescheduled.

De Jesus Melecio Camacho had been set to appear in Dakota County court Tuesday, but a judge has delayed the proceeding as attorneys argue whether he should face execution.

Camacho, is accused of killing three year old Evelyn in May. He's charged with first-degree murder and burglary.